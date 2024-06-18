AMU PhD scholar moves Delhi HC against guide’s appointment

A scholar at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has moved the Delhi High Court challenging the appointment of her PhD supervisor.

The student has alleged that the guide was appointed based on the recommendation of a professor who is currently facing criminal trial for sexually harassing her.

The court has asked the Centre, the University Grants Commission, AMU, and the professor to respond to the student’s plea.

In her petition, the scholar has claimed that the professor, who was her previous guide, “made regular attempts of making sexual advancements and overtures to the extent of touching her inappropriately and/or making sexually coloured remarks.”

She has alleged that in April last year, the professor demanded a sexual favour, which she “straightforwardly declined.”

Following her refusal, the professor allegedly became hostile and declared her four years of research work “useless and unfit for the award of a doctoral degree” despite previously acknowledging her monthly research progress as “satisfactory”.

The petition states that the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) had exonerated the professor from charges of sexual harassment after which the student filed an FIR and that the case is now being heard in a court. It adds that a counter FIR was filed against the scholar by a “henchlady” of the professor under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Subsequently, the scholar sought the appointment of a new guide, preferably a woman. The Committee of Advanced Studies and Research in a meeting held in August last year appointed a new guide who is a witness in the counter FIR filed against the student, the petition also states.

The petition, filed through advocate Hilaluddin, argues that “the appointment of a PhD supervisor is within the powers of the Board of Studies (BoS) of the concerned department of AMU in accordance with the AMU Ordinances, and not within the jurisdiction of the CASR, which is an altogether different body”.

The student has also alleged that her PhD tenure ended on December 31, 2023, without her thesis submission due to the “unfair, unjust, unlawful, and arbitrary actions of the AMU authorities”.

“There are unusual and unnecessary hurdles in the submission of the petitioner’s PhD thesis, specifically, in the reality that she has been driven from pillar to post for the last 11 months for demanding a fair and equal level playing field,” the plea states.

She has urged the court to extend her PhD tenure by at least 10 months as a bona fide researcher.