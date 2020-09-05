Amrik Sukhdev dhaba sealed after 65 workers test positive

Sixty-five employees of the popular Amrik Sukhdev dhaba in Haryana’s Sonipat have tested positive for COVID-19. The eatery, which is near Murthal, has been shut for two days for sanitisation.
Samples of around 350 employees at the eatery were taken on August 31 as part of a drive across Sonipat district to check prevalence of the infection at eateries along NH-44.
District Surveillance Officer (Sonipat) Dinesh Chillar told The Hindu that reports of 65 of these samples came positive.
“Around a hundred workers from Bihar had come to the eatery for work four days before the samples were taken. The results came on Wednesday. All of those found positive are from this group. Senior Medical Officer, Gannuar, has been entrusted with contacts tracing. The authorities in Bihar have also been informed,” said Dr. Chillar.
Mr. Chillar said though hundreds of guests visited the eatery every day, there are no record available.
“We, therefore, make an appeal to all those who have visited the eatery over the past one week to get tested for COVID-19 or to go for self-isolation,” he said, adding that it was not immediately known if those infected had joined duty at the eatery.
Meanwhile, two employees of Garam Dharam dhaba have also tested positive for the virus. However, test reports of samples collected from around 20 popular Murthal dhabas, including Gulshan and Pehalwan, are negative.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath