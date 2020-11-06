Amrapali Group’s directors arrested in cheating case

NEW DELHI

They failed to deliver flats on time; police said over 165 complaints received so far

Delhi Police’s Economic Offence Wing has arrested Amrapali Group’s directors Anil Kumar Sharma and Shiv Priya, along with others, in 14 cases registered against them, said a senior police officer on Thursday.

Joint CP (EOW) O.P. Mishra said that a complainant had alleged that Amrapali Centurian Park Pvt. Ltd., a company of Amrapali Group, had launched its project “Amrapali Centurian Park, Terrace Homes” in Greater Noida. It was claimed that the project was approved by the competent authority. They had proposed two, three and four BHK flats having all modern amenities and facilities. After being influenced by the advertisements in the newspapers of the said project and the directors of the company, he had booked two flats in 2017 and made full payment. The builder-buyer agreement was executed.

During the course of inquiry, 168 more complaints with similar allegations were received against the alleged persons.

In another FIR registered at Anand Vihar police station, the complainant had alleged that the company had promised possession of the apartment by 2014. Accordingly, the complainant executed the builder-buyer agreement and paid ₹17 lakh to the alleged company but no possession given till date.

Mr. Mishra said that the company had promised to complete the construction and hand over possession within 36 months. But even after more than 10 years, they haven’t fulfilled the word.

The accused are currently in judicial custody in another cases registered against them by Economic Offences Wing. After obtaining permission from the Delhi court, the EOW team interrogated and formally arrested the accused in the FIR registered in Anand Vihar police station, he added.