Amount spent on land purchase for Ram temple shows graft: AAP MP

New Delhi

17 June 2021 23:31 IST

‘Information not provided to I-T department on purchases’

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday alleged that for Ram temple 12,080 square meter of land was bought for ₹18.50 crore, while 10,370 square meter of land next to it was bought for only ₹8 crore, which clearly shows that there has been corruption.

“Even if the rate of 10,370 square meter of land for ₹8 crore is considered correct, then about 26,000 square meter of land could be bought for ₹18.50 crore, whereas only 12,080 square meter of land was bought for ₹18.50 crore,” he said.

IT information

He said that in Uttar Pradesh, if any purchase of more than ₹50 lakh is done in the registry department, information is given to the Income Tax Department. “In such a situation why was the information not given in this case of purchase of land worth ₹18.50 crore, ₹8 crore and ₹2 crore?” he asked.

Advertising

Advertising

The AAP leader claimed that Ram temple is not being built because “scam and corruption” are being done. “The people of BJP and Ram Janmabhoomi Trust have eaten the money of Prabhu Shri Ram Mandir. The poor had back on their expenses and donated for the temple of Lord Shri Ram, every rupee of that donation money should be put to good use,” Mr. Singh said.