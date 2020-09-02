Amnesty report on Delhi riots lopsided, biased: police

Probe agency attacks credibility of NGO over FCRA violation

Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed that a recent report by Amnesty International India on the north-east Delhi riots was “lopsided, biased against the police, and has maliciously made a case of human rights violations”.

Responding to an article published in The Hindu on August 28 titled ‘Why did police fail to prevent Delhi riots?’, the city police said the ‘Investigative Brief’ of Amnesty India carried various infirmities and shortcomings while dealing with a sensitive issue.

The police called into question the credibility of the organisation itself saying that the NGO was reportedly found violating provisions of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act and that the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate are conducting investigations against it.

Contained violence

The Delhi police said they were successful in containing and controlling the north-east Delhi riots within 36 hours and effectively prevented it from spreading to other areas of the Capital.

“All legal procedures and provisions related to arrests are being followed meticulously. Courts have found sufficient evidence to justify judicial custody [of arrested persons],” the police said, adding: “The allegation that those arrested were asked to sign blank papers is without any basis and only a concocted story”.

Assault on men

Amnesty India’s report had cited a viral video in which alleged Delhi police officers can be seen kicking and hitting a group of five wounded men, poking them with rifles, and asking them sing the national anthem on February 24.

The NGO’s report stated that one of the men in the video, 26-year-old Faizan, was allegedly detained by the police for close to 36 hours without any charge. He was handed over to his mother at 1 a.m. on February 26 after his condition deteriorated.

The report claimed that his family members later admitted him to Lok Nayak Hospital where he died the same night.

Refuting this claim, the Delhi police said, “As per the investigation, Faizan along with others were caught in a riotous situation and were rounded up at the spot by the police personnel on duty”.

“The police personnel seen in the video assaulting the young boys and asking them to sing the national anthem are being identified and legal action will be taken against them,” the police said.

“As regards the incident violating death of Faizan, a case of murder-cum-riots has been registered at Bhajanpura police station,” it said.

“The MLC of Faizan from GTB Hospital mentions alleged history of ‘Physical Assault by Mob Near Kardam Puri at Around 4 pm on February 24, 2020, as stated by patient himself’. The MLC recorded injury on the forehead and legs. He was discharged after treatment and referring to Neuro Department for further consultations,” the Delhi police said.

The Delhi police said that Faizan and two others were reluctant to go to their respective homes in view of the communal tension and rioting in the area. It said Faizan was handed over to his parents, who visited the police station Jyoti Nagar only on February 25 at late night.