Amit Shah, top leaders to take part in ‘chowkidar’ campaign

The BJP’s senior leadership, including national president Amit Shah and Union Minister Sushma Swaraj, along with the Capital’s seven MPs will take part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Main bhi Chowkidar Hoon’ program from locations across the city this Sunday.

500 locations

To be organised at Talkatora stadium here, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said, the event would see Mr. Modi directly communicate via videoconferencing from the stadium with 500 different locations across the country.

The main program, which will see Mr. Modi interact with people belonging to various professions such as doctors, advocates, farmers, first time voters, industrialists, consultants, will be held in the vicinity of the New Delhi parliamentary constituency where Mr. Tiwari and National Organisation secretary Ramlal will be in attendance, the party said in a statement.

Mr. Shah, according to the statement, will attend the program at Marina Dream Banquet, Wazirpur Industrial Area in the Chandni Chowk parliamentary constituency, Home Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the program in the East Delhi constituency and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will attend the program in the West Delhi constituency.

All the seven MPs from the Capital, the statement said, will attend the program in their respective parliamentary constituencies.

“Rejecting the words used against the Prime Minister publicly by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, the people of the country have taken insult to him to heart and 1.30 crore people of the country have started saying ‘ji haan, main bhi chowkidar hoon [yes, I am a watchman too]’” Mr. Tiwari argued.

Hashtag, tweets

The hashtag “#mainbhichowkidarhoon”, the party claimed, had been tweeted 30 lakh times along with 16.80 crore impressions from the day the hashtag started being used.

The party said it was “trending at world level” and more than one crore people had taken the “Main Bhi Chowkidar Hoon” pledge on the NAMO app and on social media.