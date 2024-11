Union Home Minister Amit Shah will unveil a statue of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda in Baansera Park near Sarai Kale Khan, a Raj Niwas official said on Wednesday. The statue, which is 20-foot tall and weighs around 3,000 kg, will be inaugurated on the Adivasi icon’s 150th birth anniversary on November 15, which is commemorated across the country as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’.

