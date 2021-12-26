Amit Shah takes jibe at AAP’s advertisements

Party hits back, calls civic bodies corrupt

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday took potshots at the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi Government for “not fulfilling promises” and remaining relevant “only through advertisements” during the inauguration of a park in west Delhi here.

An “effective work culture”, the Home Minister said at Bharat Darshan Park in Punjabi Bagh, was a mainstay of BJP Governments across the country after being established under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Another work culture

“What we say, we do. And that goes for all Governments under the BJP from the Centre to the States. Then there is another work culture — whether you do something or not, just give advertisements and television interviews,” Mr. Shah said in an apparent jibe at the AAP Government.

“The time has come for the people of Delhi to decide which work culture is better; I don’t need to say anything more,” he added.

Reacting to Mr. Shah’s comments, the AAP accused the BJP-ruled civic bodies of being “the world’s most corrupt municipal corporation.”

“The BJP leaders eat up all the money of the three corporations and loot public funds. If Mr. Amit Shah tries to run them honestly instead of supporting their corruption, then there will be a huge corpus of funds left for welfare,” the party said.

“As far as advertisement costs are concerned, Mr. Amit Shah should go around Delhi once and see how every nook and corner of Delhi has been hijacked by Mr. Narendra Modi and Mr. Yogi Adityanath,” it said.

The AAP alleged there are 850 hoardings of Mr. Modi and Mr. Adityanath in Delhi and “in its stark contrast Delhi Government has only put up 108 hoardings.”