Amit Shah opens mobile testing lab in Delhi

23 November 2020 23:24 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated a mobile COVID-19 RT-PCR Lab at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) here on Monday. The lab is jointly launched by SpiceHealth and the ICMR. “RT-PCR tests will be offered at ₹499,” said a release issued by the Health Ministry. It added that test report would be available within six to eight hours from the time of sample collection.

The Ministry said that SpiceHealth has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the ICMR for setting up testing facilities (laboratories) and collection centres across the country.

“To begin with, the first testing facility has been set up in Delhi. More such testing facilities will come up in different parts of the Capital. It is planned to set up 10 labs in the first phase. At the outset, each lab would be able to test up to 1,000 samples per day and testing would slowly be ramped up to 3,000 samples per day per lab,” said the Ministry.

