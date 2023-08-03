ADVERTISEMENT

Amit Shah did not have single valid argument in favour of Delhi services bill: Kejriwal

August 03, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - New Delhi

In his first reaction after the introduction of the bill, Mr. Kejriwal said this is a bill to enslave people of Delhi.

PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah did not have a single valid argument in favour of bringing the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and asserted that the opposition bloc INDIA will never let it happen.

ALSO READ
AAP opposition to Delhi services bill aimed at hiding corruption: Amit Shah

Initiating the debate in Lok Sabha on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Mr. Shah said the BJP and the Congress had ruled the national capital without any confrontation, but problems arose only in 2015 when a government came that had no intention to serve but only to fight with the Centre.

In his first reaction after the introduction of the bill, Mr. Kejriwal said this is a bill to enslave people of Delhi.

"Today I heard Amit Shah ji speaking in Lok Sabha on the bill which snatches away the rights of the people of Delhi. They do not have a single valid argument to support the bill... They also know that they are doing wrong. This bill is a bill to enslave the people of Delhi. This is a bill that makes them helpless and helpless. INDIA will never let this happen," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
The legality of the Delhi Ordinance

The AAP-led Delhi government has been at loggerheads with the Centre over the control of Group-A officers in the National Capital Territory administration.

In May, the Centre promulgated the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 that overturned the Supreme Court judgment handing over control of "services" in the NCT administration to the Delhi government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

New Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US