Amit Shah chairs meet on Delhi’s security days after Atishi termed it ‘gangster capital’

Published - November 23, 2024 01:49 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Protecting women, children, and senior citizens must be the police's priority, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said at the meeting on Friday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting on Friday to review the law and order situation in the national capital.

Union Home Secretary, Director of the Intelligence Bureau, Delhi Police Commissioner, and several other senior officers were present at the meeting. Mr. Shah reiterated the Centre’s “zero tolerance” policy towards crime and said that protecting women, children, and senior citizens must be the police’s priority.

The Union Home Minister’s review meeting comes two days after Chief Minister Atishi held him responsible for the “deteriorating” law and order in the city. Attacking Mr. Shah over the security situation as the police department comes under the Union Home Ministry, the CM on Wednesday said that owing to a “spate of shootings, extortion, and murders”, Delhi had become India’s “gangster capital”.

While chairing the meeting, Mr. Shah said it is the responsibility of every police officer to ensure that people feel safe and are confident about the security measures undertaken by the police.

He said that the force must act decisively and prevent lapses in law and order. Mr. Shah also directed the police to develop “special action plans for key areas”.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
