 />

November 22, 2024e-Paper

Amit Shah chairs meet on Delhi’s security days after Atishi termed it ‘gangster capital’

Published - November 23, 2024 01:49 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Protecting women, children, and senior citizens must be the police’s priority, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said at the meeting on Friday.

Protecting women, children, and senior citizens must be the police’s priority, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said at the meeting on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting on Friday to review the law and order situation in the national capital.

Union Home Secretary, Director of the Intelligence Bureau, Delhi Police Commissioner, and several other senior officers were present at the meeting. Mr. Shah reiterated the Centre’s “zero tolerance” policy towards crime and said that protecting women, children, and senior citizens must be the police’s priority.

The Union Home Minister’s review meeting comes two days after Chief Minister Atishi held him responsible for the “deteriorating” law and order in the city. Attacking Mr. Shah over the security situation as the police department comes under the Union Home Ministry, the CM on Wednesday said that owing to a “spate of shootings, extortion, and murders”, Delhi had become India’s “gangster capital”.

While chairing the meeting, Mr. Shah said it is the responsibility of every police officer to ensure that people feel safe and are confident about the security measures undertaken by the police.

He said that the force must act decisively and prevent lapses in law and order. Mr. Shah also directed the police to develop “special action plans for key areas”.

Published - November 23, 2024 01:49 am IST

Related Topics

Delhi / crime / crime, law and justice / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.