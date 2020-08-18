Amit Shah and other BJP leaders behind Delhi riots, claims AAP

Bharadwaj’s allegation comes after some Shaheen Bagh protesters joined BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders were behind the north-east Delhi riots earlier this year.

“Each person who understands Delhi will say that the Manthara and Shakuni of Delhi riots were those BJP leaders who made poisonous statements — Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Sahib Singh, Giriraj Singh, Yogi Adityanath, Amit Shah, Kapil Mishra. All these people made communal remarks in Delhi and created hatred for one community,” AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

He claimed that now when the people of Shaheen Bagh protest have joined the BJP, it was clear that the party was instigating the Hindus on one side and the Muslims on the other side.

Mr. Bharadwaj said it should be found out as to which BJP leaders the Shaheen Bagh leaders, who have joined the BJP, were in touch with and “what directions they got from BJP leaders and what were their role in the Shaheen Bagh protest”.

BJP polarisation

“In February, the people of Delhi witnessed how the BJP polarised two different communities. Now, all the independent observers, citizens and others agree that in a very well-scripted manner, the BJP communalised and polarised the situation during and before the Delhi Assembly polls. The polarisation was such that a riot-like situation was created,” he said.

“After the Delhi elections, in which the BJP lost, a sit-in protest was held on February 22 near Jafrabad metro station by anti-CAA protesters. Next day, senior BJP leader Kapil Mishra made a hate speech along with pro-CAA protesters. He delivered the speech in front of the local DCP, threatening the protesters that if they do not withdraw the protest then the BJP will take the law in their hands. From that afternoon, various clashes started taking place across north-east Delhi,” Mr. Bharadwaj said.