Amit Shah admitted in Lok Sabha that Services Bill is meant to curb AAP’s popularity: Chadha

August 05, 2023

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on Friday said Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech in Parliament on the Delhi Services Bill was an admission of the attempt to curb AAP’s growing influence.

“Shah’s speech inadvertently underscored the effective governance by AAP since 2015,” Mr. Chadha said. He contended that the introduction of the Services Bill was a strategic manoeuvre by the BJP to curb AAP’s popularity among the voters following the party’s resounding victory in the 2015 Assembly elections, “which left the BJP bereft of political power in the Capital,” he added.

On Thursday, the Lok Sabha passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, even as the Opposition staged a walkout. The Bill, which replaces an ordinance promulgated by the Centre on May 19, gives the Centre-appointed Lieutenant-Governor control over the transfers and postings of civil servants in Delhi.

Initiating the debate in the Lok Sabha on the services Bill, Mr. Shah said AAP was opposing the Bill, “with the sole intention of hiding its corruption.”

“When Mr. Kejriwal came to power, the BJP was finished in Delhi and its leaders were out of work. Then, they came up with the scheme to render the AAP government powerless. Shah admitted as much in Parliament while discussing the Bill,” Mr. Chadha said.

He appealed to the BJP leaders to read their own manifesto, which, he said, promises full Statehood for the Capital.

