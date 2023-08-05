ADVERTISEMENT

Amit Shah admitted in Lok Sabha that Services Bill is meant to curb AAP’s popularity: Chadha

August 05, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Shah’s speech inadvertently underscored the effective governance by AAP since 2015, Chadha said | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

:

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on Friday said Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech in Parliament on the Delhi Services Bill was an admission of the attempt to curb AAP’s growing influence.

“Shah’s speech inadvertently underscored the effective governance by AAP since 2015,” Mr. Chadha said. He contended that the introduction of the Services Bill was a strategic manoeuvre by the BJP to curb AAP’s popularity among the voters following the party’s resounding victory in the 2015 Assembly elections, “which left the BJP bereft of political power in the Capital,” he added.

On Thursday, the Lok Sabha passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, even as the Opposition staged a walkout. The Bill, which replaces an ordinance promulgated by the Centre on May 19, gives the Centre-appointed Lieutenant-Governor control over the transfers and postings of civil servants in Delhi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Initiating the debate in the Lok Sabha on the services Bill, Mr. Shah said AAP was opposing the Bill, “with the sole intention of hiding its corruption.”

“When Mr. Kejriwal came to power, the BJP was finished in Delhi and its leaders were out of work. Then, they came up with the scheme to render the AAP government powerless. Shah admitted as much in Parliament while discussing the Bill,” Mr. Chadha said.

He appealed to the BJP leaders to read their own manifesto, which, he said, promises full Statehood for the Capital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / politics

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US