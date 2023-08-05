HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amit Shah admitted in Lok Sabha that Services Bill is meant to curb AAP’s popularity: Chadha

August 05, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Shah’s speech inadvertently underscored the effective governance by AAP since 2015, Chadha said

Shah’s speech inadvertently underscored the effective governance by AAP since 2015, Chadha said | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

:

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on Friday said Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech in Parliament on the Delhi Services Bill was an admission of the attempt to curb AAP’s growing influence.

“Shah’s speech inadvertently underscored the effective governance by AAP since 2015,” Mr. Chadha said. He contended that the introduction of the Services Bill was a strategic manoeuvre by the BJP to curb AAP’s popularity among the voters following the party’s resounding victory in the 2015 Assembly elections, “which left the BJP bereft of political power in the Capital,” he added.

On Thursday, the Lok Sabha passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, even as the Opposition staged a walkout. The Bill, which replaces an ordinance promulgated by the Centre on May 19, gives the Centre-appointed Lieutenant-Governor control over the transfers and postings of civil servants in Delhi.

Initiating the debate in the Lok Sabha on the services Bill, Mr. Shah said AAP was opposing the Bill, “with the sole intention of hiding its corruption.”

“When Mr. Kejriwal came to power, the BJP was finished in Delhi and its leaders were out of work. Then, they came up with the scheme to render the AAP government powerless. Shah admitted as much in Parliament while discussing the Bill,” Mr. Chadha said.

He appealed to the BJP leaders to read their own manifesto, which, he said, promises full Statehood for the Capital.

Related Topics

Delhi / politics

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.