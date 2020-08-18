Amit Shah, Adityanath were ‘Shakuni’ of northeast Delhi riots, says AAP

New Delhi:

18 August 2020 14:14 IST

BJP leaders made ‘communal remarks in Delhi and created hatred for one community in another community’, says party’s chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders were behind the riots that happened in northeast Delhi earlier this year.

Also read: Nine of those killed in northeast Delhi riots were forced to shout ‘Jai Shri Ram’

“Each person who understands Delhi will say that the Manthara and Shakuni of Delhi riots were those BJP leaders who made poisonous statements — Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Sahib Singh, Giriraj Singh, Yogi Adityanath, Amit Shah, Kapil Mishra. All these people made communal remarks in Delhi and created hatred for one community in another community,” AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said while addressing a press conference.

Advertising

Advertising

Also read: BJP is behind Delhi riots, alleges AAP

He said that now when the main people of the Shaheen Bagh protest have joined the BJP, it was clear that the party was instigating the Hindus on one side and the Muslims on the other side.

Mr. Bharadwaj said it should be found out as to which BJP leaders the Shaheen Bagh leaders, who have joined the BJP, were in touch with and “what directions they got from BJP leaders and what were their role in the Shaheen Bagh protest”.

Also read: Rescripting north-east Delhi riots – and the question of justice

He said that BJP leaders, following a script, made Delhi’s atmosphere “poisonous” to the extent that there could be a riot between two communities any time.