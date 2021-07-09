Amidst the rise of new variants, guard against Covid cannot be let down: Expert

Concerns arising out of new variants like Delta Plus and LAMBDA were discussed at length and measures like vaccination, genome sequencing, testing, tracking and surveillance were suggested as the most effective steps to mitigate their spread, according to experts present in the meeting.

A Graded Response Action Plan was passed at a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal chaired to discuss the COVID 19 pandemic situation in the Capital with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here on Friday.

After detailed deliberations and presentations made by Health Department and ICMR it was decided to notify the Graded Response Action Plan that will “objectively and transparently” ensure an “institutional and automatic” response with regards to enforcement measures, lockdowns and unlock activities.

Concerns arising out of new variants like Delta Plus and LAMBDA were discussed at length and measures like vaccination, genome sequencing, testing, tracking and surveillance were suggested as the most effective steps to mitigate their spread, according to experts present in the meeting.

An expert said it was felt that the guard against the virus could not be let down and grave concerns were expressed over the flouting of COVID Appropriate Behaviour and negligence.

“It was stressed that apart from enforcement efforts on part of various agencies the onus of ensuring and enforcing COVID Appropriate Behaviour lay with stakeholder organizations like MTAs and RWAs as well,” an expert present in the meeting said.

People travelling in large numbers to tourist destinations and violating covid related guidelines was also flagged as an area of concern even as an ICU bed capacity of 12,000, sufficient oxygen, drugs and ambulances were stressed upon to deal with any future surge or wave.