Amid Sikh group’s opposition, namaz not held at gurdwara

Gurugram

20 November 2021 01:59 IST

Citizens’ forum urges residents to reject campaign of hatred by vigilante groups

The proposed token Friday prayers (Jumma Namaz) could not be offered at the Sadar gurdwara here after a Sikh group raised objections to “non-Sikh” religious activities inside a gurdwara.

In view of the opposition, and rush on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Muslim community members decided against the proposed prayers at the gurdwara. However, the namaz was held on the premises offered by Akshay Yadav, a resident of Sector 12A.

Altaf Ahmad, co-founder, Gurgaon Muslim Council, said since Thursday members of right-wing groups had been using condemnable tactics to mount pressure on the Committee of Gurdwara to stop Muslims from offering Jumma Namaz at the gurdwara. “Muslims may not have read Jumma Namaz at a physical space of the gurdwara today (on Friday). However, crores of Muslims in India have read namaz sitting in the hearts of the entire Sikh community. We thank our Sikh brothers for this noble gesture of opening their gurdwara for the prayers,” he said.

Ravi Ranjan, chairman, Jhatka Authority, held a meeting with members of Shri Guru Singh Sabha, which manages the Sadar gurdwara, during the day on its offer to allow the gurdwara premises for offering of namaz.

“I held a meeting with the committee members and made it clear that the gurdwara premises could not be used for ‘non-Sikh’ religious activities. The committee members assured us to hold further discussions on the matter and take a decision,” Mr. Ranjan said.

The Sabha’s president, Sherdil Singh Sidhu, who had earlier offered the gurdwara premises for Jumma Namaz, said he was “misquoted” by the media and had no plans as of now to allow namaz inside the gurdwara.

“The decision will be taken by the committee if any such request comes up before it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gurgaon Nagrik Ekta Manch, a citizens’ forum, felicitated Mr. Yadav and Mr. Sidhu for their gesture of offering space to Muslims for Friday prayers.

The Manch in a letter to them has said that “compassion, love and oneness are the basic tenets of all religions and your effort draws us closer to that truth. Your commitment to this truth shines in this darkness and enables all of us to retain our faith in the goodness that resides in our social fabric”.

The civil society group also appealed to the residents of Gurugram to reject the campaign of hatred initiated by some vigilante groups and instead open their hearts and private and institutional spaces to enable the Muslim community to offer Jumma Namaz.