Amid row with Centre, PWD offers 6 Flag Staff Road Bungalow to Delhi CM Atishi

Amid the political row over the Chief Minister's Bungalow, the Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD) has offered the 6 Flag Staff Road Bungalow (CM House) to Chief Minister Atishi.

In the offer letter dated October 11, PWD urged the allottee to submit the required documents within 8 days. “The Director of Allotment, PVWD, GNCTD is pleased to offer the under-mentioned PWD General Pool Bungalow to Atishi. Chief Minister, GNCTD, as per the provisions of Delhi Administration Allotment of Govt. Residences (General Pool) Rules, 1977.”

“The Allottee is requested to arrange to submit acceptance duly forwarded and verified along with three copies of family photo of Passport size attested, to this office within 8 days from the date of issue of the letter. The acceptance form is available at Sarkari Awas website i.e. www.sarkari-awas.delhi.gov.in,” the letter stated.

The PWD said that after submitting acceptance, the allottee will be given an Authority Slip from PWD Secretariat, 3rd Floor, MSO Building, I.P. Estate, New Delhi in order to take possession of the allotted house/bungalow within the date mentioned in the authority slip.

In case of failure to take possession of the allotted Bungalow within the time specified, the allotment "will be treated as cancelled," PWD added.

PWD said that the offer of allotment is subject to the following including, "the said house is under investigation of CBI/ other agencies for various violations, the allottee is advised to extend full cooperation in the investigation, as may be required,".

A row erupted after AAP accused BJP-led Centre of evicting Atishi from the CM House and forcibly removing her belongings. The L-G Office, however, has rubbished the allegations, saying that Ms. Atishi kept her belongings before the bungalow was allotted to her, and she removed them. This comes after the AAP national convenor vacated his CM bungalow after resigning as the Chief Minister.