Amid row over tree felling, DDA says it planted 50,000 trees

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Saturday said it has planted 50,000 trees and 5,50,000 shrubs in fiscal year 2024-25 so far across the city and is taking steps to ensure the saplings are nurtured sufficiently to achieve optimal survival. “Seized of its responsibility towards making Delhi green and maintaining a sustainable habitat, the DDA has been consistently undertaking plantation drives under the directions of Lieutenant- Governor V.K. Saxena and direct supervision of Vice-Chairman Subhashish Panda,” the DDA said in a statement.

AAP distributes plants

Earlier in the day, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the Delhi government organised a Vikas Sabha in Bijwasan Assembly constituency and distributed free saplings. The Minister said a target has been set to plant and distribute more than 64 lakh saplings this year under a plantation campaign that started from July 11.

The DDA, the L-G and the Delhi government are currently under scrutiny by the Supreme Court over the felling of 1,100 trees in the protected Ridge area as well as 422 trees in the non-Ridge area. The SC is hearing a contempt petition against the DDA over “illegal” felling of trees in the Ridge.

Under the plantation campaign, Mr. Rai said distribution of plants will be done across Assembly constituencies of Delhi. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party attacked Mr. Saxena, who is the chairperson of DDA, for felling trees in the Ridge area and questioned the BJP’s silence over the issue.

AAP’s Dilip Pandey said at a press meet that the Kejriwal government is trying to make Delhi pollution-free by increasing the green cover, but the BJP and the L-G are “illegally felling trees”.