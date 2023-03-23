Amid poster row, AAP announces ‘Modi Hatao...’ campaign

March 23, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - New Delhi

With the AAP-BJP war of words reaching a crescendo, the writing is literally on the wall — across the Capital.

A day after Delhi Police’s crackdown on posters put up against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AAP on Wednesday said it will kickstart a ‘Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao’ (Remove Modi, Save the Country) campaign from the Jantar Mantar here on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the police had registered multiple FIRs and arrested four persons, including two printing press owners, after similar posters seeking the Prime Minister’s ouster were found pasted on public walls and electricity poles across the Capital. Delhi Police on Wednesday said it has so far registered 49 FIRs and arrested six people in connection with the posters.

At a post-budget press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal came down heavily on the police crackdown and said, “Why is Modi ji so scared? Why so insecure?” When asked about the FIRs, Mr. Kejriwal said, “It’s a normal poster anyone can put up in a democracy. I think he wakes up in the morning thinking who he can put in jail.”

Later, AAP leader and Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the party will hold a public meeting which will be attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann.

“Party workers and supporters from all over the country will gather for the meeting to be held on the martyrdom day of the country’s great freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. Aam Aadmi Party will start a ‘Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao’ campaign during this meeting,” Mr. Rai said at the press conference.

“The Prime Minister is getting scared because of slogans like ‘Remove Modi, Save the Country’ being written on walls. Now the voice of the people of the country will not be suppressed by FIRs and arrests by police,” he said.

Speaking about the controversy, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said AAP should have the “courage to own up its campaign”.

“Every political party is free to carry out its campaign but it should have the courage to own it up,” he said.

Calling it a “hate campaign against the Prime Minister”, Mr. Kapoor said this is going to “isolate” AAP from people.

According to a senior police officer, the posters were put up across different locations in the city, including Mandir Marg, Deen Dayal Upadhaya Marg, Aruna Asaf Ali Road, Seemapuri, New Usmanpur, Khajuri Khas, Ashok Vihar, Model Town and Bharat Nagar.

The officer said the posters have been removed from these areas. The FIRs have been registered under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act and the Press and Registration of Books Act, according to the officer.

With inputs from PTI