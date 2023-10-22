Amid Delhi’s winter air woes, plans to curb pollution stuck in second gear 

October 22, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - New Delhi

With Delhi’s air quality likely to turn ‘very poor’ over the coming days, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) announced the imposition of Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Saturday. The GRAP is a set of emergency measures taken to reduce air pollution.

As part of GRAP’s Stage 2, authorities in the NCR have been asked to increase parking fees and enhance the services of CNG/electric buses and metro trains to discourage people from using private transport.

Delhi’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) on Saturday was 248, which falls in the ‘poor’ category.

A reading between zero and 50 on the AQI is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

In its Saturday order, the air quality panel said forecasts by the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology suggest that the city’s overall air quality is likely to dip to the ‘very poor’ category on October 23 and 24, owing to unfavourable meteorological and climatic conditions.

The GRAP’s Stage 1, which includes sprinkling water on roads, using anti-smog guns, and ensuring proper disposal of construction and demolition waste, was enforced on October 6.

Still on paper

Meanwhile, sources said that at least four plans announced by the Delhi government since 2022 to curb the rising pollution are yet to take off.

These include making pollution under control (PUC) certificates compulsory for motorists to buy fuel, engaging machines to clean roads and reduce dust, conducting workshops on ‘urban farming’, and “world-class” redeveloping of 17 city forests.

Asked about the cause for the delay in these projects, the Delhi government did not issue any response.

According to a source in Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai’s office, “many schemes” are being stalled by officers who are not following the Delhi government’s orders on the pretext that the Government of NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2023 gives the Centre control over the Capital’s bureaucracy.

PUC certificates

Mr. Rai had, on October 1, 2022, announced that Delhi’s filling stations would not sell fuel to motorists without a valid PUC certificate. However, the plan was never notified. An official said, “Filing station owners had demanded that the government provide the security and manpower to check the PUC certificates. Not much headway has been made since.”

₹2,388-crore plan

On January 28, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a ₹2,388-crore plan to clean the city’s arterial roads and mitigate dust pollution.

While he had said that the proposal would be approved by the Delhi Cabinet within 10 days and the work would start by April 1, it was cleared only on April 4.

It involved engaging private entities to deploy 250 water sprinkler machines with anti-smog guns and 70 mechanical road sweepers.

However, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) did not approve the plan as the ownership of these 1,400 km of roads rests with the civic body and not the Delhi Public Works Department (PWD). The MCD Commissioner and the BJP opposed transferring the cleaning of roads to the PWD, stating that it was an obligatory function of the MCD.

“Now the government has proposed releasing the funds to the MCD, which has agreed to it. However, the plan needs a fresh Cabinet approval,” an official said.

Urban farming

In the 2022-23 Delhi budget, then Finance Minister Manish Sisodia had announced that to increase the city’s green cover, the government would launch the Smart Urban Farming initiative in association with the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI).

However, the plan missed multiple deadlines, and the government is looking for another organisation instead of the IARI, an official said.

Forest redevelopment

In March 2022, Mr. Kejriwal said the government would develop 17 forests spread across nearly 3,000 acres with “state-of-the-art” facilities.

“The idea was to create spaces like New York’s Central Park. There was a proposal to conduct a design competition, but the officers concerned did not approve it,” the source at Mr. Rai’s office stated.

