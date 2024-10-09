Amid BJP’s historic win, seven out of 10 Ministers defeated in Haryana

Despite the BJP returning to power for the record third time in a historic win in Haryana Assembly poll on Tuesday, seven of its ten Ministers lost the election with Health Minister Kamal Gupta finishing a distant third in Hisar. While Chief Minister Nayab Saini, Development and Panchayats Minister Mahipal Dhanda and Industries and Commerce Minister Mool Chand Sharma registered comfortable victories, the rest of the seven Ministers lost. Finance Minister Jai Prakash Dalal lost out to Congress’s Rajbir Fartia by only 792 votes, once again proving the jinx that a Finance Minister never returns to the Haryana Assembly. In a major upset, Savitri Jindal, BJP’s Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal’s mother and one of the richest women in India, won as an Independent from Hisar defeating the Congress’s Ram Niwas by 18, 941 votes. Environment Minister Sanjay Singh suffered a massive defeat finishing third in Nuh Assembly constituency with Congress’s Aftab Ahmed registering a comfortable victory over Indian National Lok Dal’s Tahir Hussain by 46,963 votes. Mr. Singh polled only 15,902 votes. Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Abhe Singh Yadav, a bureaucrat-turned-politician, lost to Manju Choudhary of the Congress by 6,930 votes. Agriculture Minister Kanwar Pal too lost to Congress’s Akram Khan in Jagadhri by 6,868 votes. Congress’s Nirmal Singh Mohra defeated Transport Minister Aseem Goel in a multi-cornered contest in Ambala City by the margin of over 11,000 votes. Urban Local Bodies Minister Subhash Sudha lost to Ashok Arora of the Congress by 3,243 votes in Thanesar.

