GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amid BJP’s historic win, seven out of 10 Ministers defeated in Haryana

Among the winners, Development and Panchayats Minister Mahipal Dhanda registers one of the biggest victories defeating the Congress’ Sachin Kundu by 50,212 votes

Published - October 09, 2024 12:44 am IST - GURUGRAM

Ashok Kumar

Despite the BJP returning to power for the record third time in a historic win in Haryana Assembly poll on Tuesday, seven of its ten Ministers lost the election with Health Minister Kamal Gupta finishing a distant third in Hisar. While Chief Minister Nayab Saini, Development and Panchayats Minister Mahipal Dhanda and Industries and Commerce Minister Mool Chand Sharma registered comfortable victories, the rest of the seven Ministers lost. Finance Minister Jai Prakash Dalal lost out to Congress’s Rajbir Fartia by only 792 votes, once again proving the jinx that a Finance Minister never returns to the Haryana Assembly. In a major upset, Savitri Jindal, BJP’s Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal’s mother and one of the richest women in India, won as an Independent from Hisar defeating the Congress’s Ram Niwas by 18, 941 votes. Environment Minister Sanjay Singh suffered a massive defeat finishing third in Nuh Assembly constituency with Congress’s Aftab Ahmed registering a comfortable victory over Indian National Lok Dal’s Tahir Hussain by 46,963 votes. Mr. Singh polled only 15,902 votes. Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Abhe Singh Yadav, a bureaucrat-turned-politician, lost to Manju Choudhary of the Congress by 6,930 votes. Agriculture Minister Kanwar Pal too lost to Congress’s Akram Khan in Jagadhri by 6,868 votes. Congress’s Nirmal Singh Mohra defeated Transport Minister Aseem Goel in a multi-cornered contest in Ambala City by the margin of over 11,000 votes. Urban Local Bodies Minister Subhash Sudha lost to Ashok Arora of the Congress by 3,243 votes in Thanesar.

Published - October 09, 2024 12:44 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.