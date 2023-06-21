Amid accolade and criticism, Gita Press eyes expansion

June 21, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - Gorakhpur

With honour comes scrutiny. And for Gita Press, the Gorakhpur-based 100-year-old publisher of Hindu religious texts, both work well for its expansion plans.

Selected for the Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 by a jury headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 18 for its “outstanding contribution towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods”, the decision, however, was not welcomed by all quarters. The Congress party has likened the conferment of the prize to awarding Vinayak Damodar Savarkar or Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, referencing the institution’s long association with Hindu nationalism.

At its office, an imposing multi-storeyed structure on a stretch now-known as Gita Press Road adjoining Maya Bazaar in the eastern Uttar Pradesh town, workers and managers are busy wrapping up their day’s work on Monday, not paying much attention to the accolade or the criticism. The Gita Press is riding what its leaders say is a wave of Hindu awakening that started in 2014 — the year the BJP won an absolute parliamentary majority under Mr. Modi.

“There is certainly an awakening among the people about spiritual literature since 2014. People are now proudly embracing their religion and culture. In doing so, they find Gita Press the most authentic publication,” says Devi Dayal Agarwal, one of the 11 trustees of the society which manages the institution.

Amid the flurry of activities, the recent developments do not seem to bother the Gita Press people much. They would rather focus on their work, says Mr. Agarwal, who believes that the selection for the prize also shows “Pradhan Sevak” Modi’s dedication towards Sanatana Dharma, spirituality and nationalism.

The Gita Press’s own association with Hindu nationalism goes far. Hanuman Prasad Poddar, the editor of its flagship monthly Kalyan during the 1940s, was among the key organisers of the Hindu Mahasabha’s annual convention in Gorakhpur in 1946, writes author Akshaya Mukul in his book, Gita Press and the Making of Hindu India, which is in the headlines since the Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 was announced.

‘Rich legacy’

It is this “rich legacy” that, Mr. Agarwal says, makes Gita Press’s work so important and liked by everybody. Sentiments in its hometown towards the publishing house are unanimous with politicians of all hues rallying behind it. So much so that even local Congress leaders are not toeing the national party line.

“It is a proud moment for everyone here. This is not the time for criticism,” says former Congress district chief Rakesh Yadav. The incumbent district chief, Nirmala Paswan, also welcomed the decision.

Samajwadi Party district president Brajesh Kumar Gautam, too, feels everyone is happy with the award. “Gita Press has left its imprints on everyone — from train stations to bus depots, wherever one goes, Gita Press is everywhere,” he says.

Established in 1923, the Gita Press — whose main objective is to “promote and spread the principles of Sanatana Dharma among the general public by publishing Gita, Ramayana, Upanishads and other character-building books” — is now looking for major expansion through modern technological means and working towards making its work available online, and mostly free of cost.

“A mobile application of the Geeta Press will be ready very soon in the next three-four months for people to download books and other materials published by the press,” said Mr. Agarwal. , one of the 11 trustees of the society that manages the institution.

The embracing of latest technology, however, is not limited to the mobile application only.

It also aims to provide free downloads of 500 different genres of religious books and manuscripts to readers through its website. “Two hundred books have been uploaded on the website,” adds Mr. Agarwal.

Besides, the publishing house is also deliberating on acquiring at least 20 acres of land “so that the press operations run smoothly for the next 100 years”, says Lal Mani Tiwari, manager.