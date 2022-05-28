Amends made to Delhi Master Plan for new multi-level parking projects

New norms to bring clarity on the commercial operation of parking sites and reduce congestion: DDA official

Agencies responsible for the maintenance of multi-level car parking (MLCP) projects are required to take measures to discourage on-street parking around the MLCPs, according to a recent amendment to the Master Plan for Delhi-2021 (MPD-2021).

According to the amendment introduced by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), MLCPs are responsible for on-street parking up to at least 500 metres along the road; the coverage area varies depending on the size of the car parking project.

“Suitable measures have to be taken by the Management Agency to discourage on-street parking around the MLCPs by means of increased parking charges (at least 3 times that of MLCP) and other measures,” read the proposed amendment, which was part of a notification issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, with effect from May 12.

“These provisions will have to be implemented by the developing agency for new MLCP projects. The amendments were brought in to bring more clarity over the commercial component in new MLCPs, but some of these norms are also aimed at reducing congestion,” a senior DDA official said.

Restrictions lifted

The new norms have lifted the limit on the car parking building’s height and the number of basements. “The height shall not be restricted, subject to clearance from AAI, Delhi Fire Service and other statutory bodies,” the amendment read.

The previous norms had restricted the maximum height of the MLCP building to a permissible height of the land use in which the plot falls, while a restriction on the number of levels of basements was also in place.

The new norms also lay guidelines on the permissible floor area ratio (FAR) — ratio of the building’s total floor area to the size of the land upon which it is built — for the car parking spaces.

For plots measuring up to 3,000 square metres, the agency developing the facility can avail a permissible FAR of 100. However, for plots above 3,000 square metres, an FAR of 100 is allowed for the first 3,000 square metres, followed by an additional FAR of 60 on the remaining land.

“For plots above 10,000 square metres, an FAR of 100 can be availed for the first 3,000 square metres, followed by 60 FAR on the balance land of 7,000 square metres. An additional 50 FAR can be availed on the balance land above 10,000 square metres,” the DDA official said.

Previously, the maximum permissible FAR was capped at 100, however, the minimum plot size required is 1,000 square meters.

The provisions also state that the plots for MLCPs shall be located on roads with Right of Way (RoW) of at least 12 metres; a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Traffic police and other statutory bodies and a feasibility report from a competent agency are also required.