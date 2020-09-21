Amend dates of entrance exams: JNUSU

‘15 days’ time is a very short notice for students’

The Jawaharlal Nehru Union students’ union wrote to the National Testing Agency (NTA) director over dates for the conduct of the JNU entrance examination saying that the dates clash with the UGC NET exams.

The JNUSU said that the clash of dates would make it impossible for students to take both the examinations.

The NTA has announced that the computer-based examination will be conducted between October 5 and 8 at various centres across the country.

The JNUSU also added that the dates have been announced just 15 days prior to the actual test. “While the pandemic rages on and spreads and the transportation facilities are uncertain, this period is insufficient for students to plan their travel. Also, opportunity must be granted to students to change their centres before announcement of the schedule,” the students said. They added that final semesters of many universities are happening on these dates.

The JNUSU requested that the dates of the entrance exam be amended and students be given an advance notice of one month from the date of announcement to the actual exams so that they have sufficient time to prepare for all eventualities related to COVID-19, and travel arrangements.