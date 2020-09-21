Amend dates of entrance exams: JNUSU

The Jawaharlal Nehru Union students’ union wrote to the National Testing Agency (NTA) director over dates for the conduct of the JNU entrance examination saying that the dates clash with the UGC NET exams.
The JNUSU said that the clash of dates would make it impossible for students to take both the examinations.
The NTA has announced that the computer-based examination will be conducted between October 5 and 8 at various centres across the country.
The JNUSU also added that the dates have been announced just 15 days prior to the actual test. “While the pandemic rages on and spreads and the transportation facilities are uncertain, this period is insufficient for students to plan their travel. Also, opportunity must be granted to students to change their centres before announcement of the schedule,” the students said. They added that final semesters of many universities are happening on these dates.
The JNUSU requested that the dates of the entrance exam be amended and students be given an advance notice of one month from the date of announcement to the actual exams so that they have sufficient time to prepare for all eventualities related to COVID-19, and travel arrangements.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath