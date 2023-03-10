Ambulance sent ‘to check on municipal secretary’ after he fails to appear before Assembly panel

March 10, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - New Delhi

The AAP-BJP tussle inside the MCD House has reached the doorsteps of its municipal secretary, with the Assembly Committee on Petitions — headed by an AAP MLA — sending an ambulance along with a medical team to Bhagwan Singh’s residence around 9.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The ambulance was sent to check on Mr. Singh after he failed to appear before the committee citing health issues, a senior MCD official told The Hindu.

“But he did not allow himself to be checked by the doctors on Tuesday and today [Thursday] also he did not appear before the committee. His reporting officer told the committee under oath that he is yet to submit any medical certificate,” a committee member said. Asked why a medical team was sent, the member said the committee was “worried” about Mr. Singh’s health. “But he didn’t allow the doctors to examine him. If someone is ill, why would they refuse medical assistance?”

‘Siding with BJP’

AAP had earlier accused Mr. Singh of siding with the BJP during the internal elections of six members of the MCD Standing Committee, on February 24, which was adjourned after violent clashes broke out between AAP and BJP councillors.

The committee had summoned Mr. Singh in connection with questions over the 10 aldermen nominated (by the Lieutenant-Governor) to the MCD, who the presiding officer (also nominated by the L-G) had declared could vote in the Mayor’s election. The aldermen were eventually not allowed to vote in the mayoral polls after the Supreme Court, hearing a plea filed by AAP, said the Constitution does not give nominated members the right to vote in meetings.

The committee also asked Mr. Singh questions related to the role of the presiding officer and the cost incurred by the civic body due to recurring adjournments of the first House meeting. The High Court is scheduled to hear a plea regarding the Standing Committee polls on March 22.

According to senior MCD officials, the committee found the responses sent by the municipal secretary’s office to be unsatisfactory and summoned Mr. Singh. When reached for comment, Mr. Singh was unavailable.

L-G versus AAP

The latest development comes amid an ongoing power tussle between the AAP government and the L-G.

Last month, on the directions of the L-G, all Delhi government departments were asked to report violations, if any, by the 27 Assembly committees — almost all of which are headed by AAP MLAs. Last month, the Assembly Speaker, as per an official communication seen by The Hindu, had said the report on Assembly committees with regard to violation of rules sought by Raj Niwas appeared to be an “attempt to interfere in the functioning of the Assembly”.

Some MCD officials believe the summoning of Mr. Singh is exactly the kind of violation of rules that the L-G asked to be flagged. “They [committee] sent an ambulance to his house at night to check whether he was actually unwell. This is unacceptable. Mr. Singh is a senior citizen and suffers from hypertension,” said an official.

Civic officials said AAP MLAs, on previous occasions, had expressed the desire for Mr. Singh’s removal. But the Assembly panel has “no business” inquiring into the MCD’s day-to-day affairs, the officials said, citing Section 33 of the GNCTD Amendment Act, 2021. “If the bureaucracy is extending courtesy to the MLAs, that doesn’t mean the latter can rule over us,” the official added.