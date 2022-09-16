Ambulance driver shot dead in south-west Delhi

:

A 38-year-old ambulance driver, returning from work on a motorcycle, was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne assailants near Samaspur Khalsa in south-west Delhi on Thursday morning, the police said.

According to a senior police officer, the deceased, identified as Sunil, used to work as a private ambulance driver at Rao Tula Ram Hospital. He lived in Najafgarh’s Dhansa village. Locals said that the area where the incident happened is a crime-prone area.

Sunil is survived by two children and wife. The police said that a case has been registered and teams have been formed to investigate the matter.