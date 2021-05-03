Delhi

Ambulance driver held for overcharging

An ambulance driver has been arrested for allegedly charging ₹14,000 to ferry the body of a COVID-19 victim from the hospital to the crematorium, the police said on Sunday.

Kandhi Lal was charging the exorbitant amount to ferry the patient for a distance of 6 km, they said. On Saturday after receiving a tip-off about the driver, the police laid a trap. “Constable Mahesh called the driver and asked him to ferry the body of a COVID patient to Nigam Bodh Ghat from NuLife Hospital. The ambulance driver said it would cost him ₹14,000 and sent a slip to give the money,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu. Next, the driver was held, the police said.

