Ambulance driver held for ferrying people

Amid the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi Police on Wednesday stopped an ambulance in Vasant Kunj in which nine people were travelling.

The driver, Krishan Kumar, picked up the eight people from Manesar in Haryana, the police said. The nine people, including the driver, are residents of Basti, Uttar Pradesh.

The driver struck a deal for ₹16,000 to pick up the passengers from Manesar in Haryana and drop them off at Basti, a senior police officer said. When they reached Vasant Kunj, the police checked the ambulance and found no patient inside it. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC against the driver, the police said.

The passengers have been sent to Mahipalpur shelter houses.