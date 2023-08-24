Ambedkar University teachers mark one week of continuing protest

August 24, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - New Delhi

The Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi Faculty Association (AUDFA) continued with its ongoing protest on Thursday across all the campuses.

On August 17, AUDFA had submitted a charter of demands to the university administration, which was endorsed by 110 out of 136 regular faculties. The charter of demands highlighted the deterioration of the university on several parameters, including worsening work environment, targeted harassment, lack of transparency and dialogue, stagnating careers and dilapidated infrastructure.

Among other things, the association is protesting against “administrative apathy towards the demand for facilitative and inclusive governance, the lack of functional autonomy in schools and centres, the regressive interpretation of UGC rules for faculty promotions, lack of clarity on service rules, and the whimsical application of rules concerning medical benefits for the teaching community”.

“AUDFA strongly condemns the recently issued 38-day contracts to non-teaching staff serving in the university for more than a decade now. This move is unconstitutional, and demonstrates the apathy of this unsympathetic administration,” it said in a statement.

On Thursday, AUDFA marked one week of continuing protests with a silent march across the Kashmere Gate campus.