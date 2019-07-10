Ambedkar University releases first cut-off list

Cut-offs for the merit-based undergraduate programmes at Ambedkar University Delhi were released on its website on Tuesday.

Steep differences

The university, which is funded by the Delhi government, extends 85% reservation for students from the National Capital Territory (NCT) while 15% seats are reserved for others.

This reflects the steep difference in cut-offs for students from Delhi under various categories

The highest cut-off has been announced for 12 seats under the unreserved category for B.A. (Honours) psychology 98.5%, however, for students from NCT the cut off is 97.75%.

One of the lowest cut-offs was offered for B.A. in sustainable urbanism at 85.5% for unreserved students from NCT and 90.50% for non-NCT students. While the university also extends reservations under various constitutionally mandated quotas, as in previous years, no seats are made available for students outside of the NCT, under the OBC category.

Other courses offered by AUD include B.A. (Honours) in economics, English, history, sociology, psychology, and social science and humanities at its Kashmere Gate Campus.

The second campus in Karampura offers B.A. in law and politics, social sciences and humanities and in sustainable urbanism. The university also offers masters programmes in various disciplines.

Six cut-offs

Admissions under the first cut-off will take place on Wednesday and Thursday and the next cut-off will be released on July 12. The university is scheduled to release six cut-offs as of now.