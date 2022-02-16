Ambedkar University launches centre for research on Indian languages

Research will be done to challenge the dominance of western social theory, says VC

Ambedkar University has launched a Centre for Research and Archiving in Indian Languages and Indic Knowledge Systems (CRA-ILIKS) under the School of Letters to investigate into the working of myriad knowledge systems of pre-colonial India.

The university said that the Centre is fueled by a financial grant of ₹6 crore from the Art, Culture and Languages Department of Delhi Government.

The university said that CRA-ILIKS will have four components. It will build a Bhasha archive, a vast, multi-pronged and constantly growing digital collection propelled by a multilingual search engine and user-friendly interface on the web. It will be accompanied by a substantial programme of translation, transcription and curation. The multidisciplinary academic research and a publication programme will make the other two necessary components.

Professor Anu Singh Lather, the Vice Chancellor of AUD said that the Centre had been launched in line with the emphasis by the New Education Policy on Indian Knowledge Systems. She added that the research is intended to challenge the dominance of western social theory and the notion that English language is the only medium of knowledge production. CRA-ILIKS will soon launch aforesaid archive as well as an encyclopedia of Indian thought and knowledge systems, the V-C of AUD said.

Two academic journals, one in Hindi and other in English will also be published