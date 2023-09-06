Ambedkar University faculty body continues protest against CAS

September 06, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - New Delhi

The Ambedkar University Delhi Faculty Association (AUDFA) on Tuesday continued its protest at the institution’s west Delhi campus in Karampura against the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS), which has been in practice since 2019.

The association said “regressive and non-facilitative implementation” of the CAS rules has adversely affected promotions of faculty members, especially assistant professors, while loss of pay has been seen in cases where promotions have been given.

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, the AUDFA questioned the university’s apathy over its charter of demands sent to the administration on August 17, when the first protest took place at the Kashmere Gate campus.

The AUDFA’s demands include the disbandment of the Standing Committee for CAS, which was set up to discuss promotion applications, as its ‘terms of reference’ have not been made public by the administration. It has also sought a constitution of a proper panel following due process and with adequate representation of all legitimate stakeholders.