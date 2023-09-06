HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ambedkar University faculty body continues protest against CAS

Protesters say Career Advancement Scheme has adversely affected promotions of faculty members

September 06, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the AUDFA during a protest at Ambedkar University’s Karampura campus on Tuesday.

Members of the AUDFA during a protest at Ambedkar University’s Karampura campus on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Ambedkar University Delhi Faculty Association (AUDFA) on Tuesday continued its protest at the institution’s west Delhi campus in Karampura against the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS), which has been in practice since 2019.

The association said “regressive and non-facilitative implementation” of the CAS rules has adversely affected promotions of faculty members, especially assistant professors, while loss of pay has been seen in cases where promotions have been given.

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, the AUDFA questioned the university’s apathy over its charter of demands sent to the administration on August 17, when the first protest took place at the Kashmere Gate campus.

The AUDFA’s demands include the disbandment of the Standing Committee for CAS, which was set up to discuss promotion applications, as its ‘terms of reference’ have not been made public by the administration. It has also sought a constitution of a proper panel following due process and with adequate representation of all legitimate stakeholders.

Related Topics

Delhi / education / university / teachers union / teachers

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.