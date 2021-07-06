Ambedkar University Delhi to begin admissions from July 12

NEW DELHI, 12/06/2016: A view of Ambedkar University Delhi, Kashmiri Gate, in New Delhi on Sunday. Built in the early 1900's the building served as the IG Block, during the British period and then successively housed many educational institutions, the Kashmiri Gate Polytechnic, Woodcraft Institute and Delhi Institute of Technology. Presently, it serves as the University School of Information Technology. Photo: Shanker Chakravarty

NEW DELHI

06 July 2021 02:28 IST

It will launch 6 new programmes; PG entrance exam in Aug.

Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) on Monday announced that it was launching six new programmes while releasing the admission brochure for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes for the Academic session 2021-22.

The registration process for the UG programme of the university will begin on July 12.

For PG programme, the registrations will start from July end, it said.

The entrance test for the PG programme will be held in August while the UG admissions will be done on the basis of merit.

The first list of cutoffs will be released in tandem with when the CBSE and other boards release results of Class 12 examinations, the univeristy said.

V-C on total seats

Vice Chancellor of the University, Anu Singh Lather, said the total UG, PG programmes and PhD on offer this year is 57. She said total seats on offer in UG and PG programmes will be 1,953, including seats in new programme.

New programmes

The new programmes are BA Hindi (Honours), Masters of Public Health, M Voc Tourism and Hospitality Management, MA in Archaeology and Heritage Management (MAHM), MA in Conservation, Preservation and Heritage Management (MCPHM), Integrated MA-PhD (IPHD) in Human Ecology.

Talking about the safety measures, Ms. Lather said that the university has spent ₹4.73 crore on fee waivers whereas expenditure on other support (Scholarship/Student welfare fund/Earn While Learn/Internet reimbursement/Learning Enhancement/Participation in National, International Conference) is ₹1.43 crore.

The university this year has also shortlisted 64 foreign students for admission for the BA/MA/Ph.D programmes through ICCR process. Student from SAARC countries and African Countries (Tanzania, Ghana, Malawi, South Sudan, Botswana, Somalia, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe & Zambia) have been shortlisted for admission for the BA/MA/Ph.D programmes.

AUD Registrar Nitin Malik said the Delhi Institute of Heritage and Management has been declared as a School of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi. Two programmes of School of Heritage Research and Management in MA in Archaeology and Heritage Management (MAHM) and MA in Conservation, Preservation and Heritage Management (MCPHM) will be offered from AUD.