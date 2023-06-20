Ambedkar University Delhi receives over 4 lakh applications

June 20, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - NEW DELHI

Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has received 4,72,357 applications for its 1,123 undergraduate seats on offer during the 2023-24 admission session, Vice-Chancellor Anu Singh Lather said. The university is accepting CUET scores for admission and reserves 85% of its seats for students from Delhi.

“AUD is ranked fourth in the country in terms of priority of applicants registered with the National Testing Authority that conducts the CUET examination. This is despite it being a State university,” Ms. Lather said. The university is also conducting admission to 27 postgraduate (PG) programmes on the basis of CUET and has 1,399 seats to offer.

The V-C also announced the introduction of competency enhancement courses and said that this system has been started in 143 courses in 14 schools where any working professional can join as per their interest.

“The scheme aims to offer individuals from diverse backgrounds a chance to expand their knowledge and skills by enrolling in one or two courses per semester. The objective of this scheme is to open up existing courses of the university to professionals, practitioners and members of society to enable them to rejoin higher education and revisit or explore their areas of interest,” Ms. Lather said. Some of the courses are business communication, GST and statutory compliances and care health and nutrition.

