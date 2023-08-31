HamberMenu
Amazon employee shot dead, another injured in Bhajanpura

CCTV footage in the area is being scanned to catch the accused, the police said

August 31, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A senior manager at Amazon was shot dead by unidentified assailants in north-east Delhi’s Bhajanpura, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Subhash Vihar and came to light after a PCR call was received at 11.53 p.m., Tuesday, they added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Joy Tirkey said the victim Harpreet Gill, 36, was driving a motorcycle with his relative Govind Singh riding pillion, when five men on a motorcycle and a scooter opened fire on them at 11.37 p.m., before fleeing the spot. Mr. Gill was declared brought dead at the hospital, while Mr. Singh is undergoing treatment, the DCP added.

The police said CCTV footage in the area is being scanned and efforts are on to identify the accused.

According to an officer, it is believed that hours before the shootout, Mr. Gill and Mr. Singh had brushed past the scooter of the accused men. This led to a verbal scuffle between them which possibly culminated in the murder, the officer added.

Mr. Gill’s uncle, Bobby, said he never had any enmity or argument with anybody in their neighbourhood. “He was a family man and would often spend time with us. On Tuesday, he took a day off from work and was killed later that night he was killed,” he said.

Another relative said that Mr. Gill, who had worked for Amazon for the last 10 years, was supposed to move to Bengaluru as he recently got engaged to be married.

