Amarnath cloudburst: CM announces ₹10 lakh aid to victims’ families

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

July 12, 2022 01:51 IST

Kejriwal meets bereaved families, assures them of all possible help from govt.

The Delhi government on Monday day extended financial aid of ₹10 lakh each to the families of two victims of Amarnath cloudburst tragedy.

Both the victims — Virmati and Prakashi — were residents of south Delhi’s Madangir. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met the bereaved families and assured them of all possible help from the government. He said his government would also ensure the best possible education for their grandchildren.

“Several people have died and out of all the bodies recovered so far, two are of pilgrims from Delhi. I have just talked to their families. They went for a pious cause on this pilgrimage to purify their souls and seek blessing from God, but unfortunately, they were ill-fated,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“We will ensure that their grandchildren get excellent education. We are also ready to provide all possible help to the families. We stand with them in these troubled times,” he added.