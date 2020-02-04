Amarinder Singh, Bhupinder Hooda hold rallies in Capital

The Delhi Congress on Monday held several rallies roping in Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda as star campaigners.

State unit chief Subhash Chopra said the Congress was contesting the polls on issues that affect the people and development of the city, but the BJP and AAP were trying to polarise Delhiites along communal lines.

Mr. Chopra said the people, especially women, have been sitting on a dharna at Shaheen Bagh to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, but the BJP has communised the issue. He also attacked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not meeting Shaheen Bagh protesters for over a month.

“People of Delhi would seek answers for the dual actions of the BJP and AAP in the elections and they will be handed out unforgettable lessons,” he said.

AICC secretary Kuljit Singh Nagra said promises made in the manifesto would be fulfilled just like in other Congress-ruled States — Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

He said that some parties wanted to make the Assembly polls a two-horse race “but Congress is still a formidable force”.

Addressing a rally at Harinagar constituency in support of Congress candidate Surender Setia, the Punjab CM said: “In Punjab, AAP tried its best to come to power but failed. Some people will be happy with these freebies but what has he really done for the development of Delhi? How many jobs has he created?”.

He also hit out at the BJP for polarising the elections.

In its manifesto, the Congress has promised unemployment allowance of ₹5,000 for graduates and ₹7,500 for postgraduates.

It has also announced schemes to help entrepreneurs and provide industrial power tariff at ₹6/unit.

Speaking at a rally in support of Mahender Chaudhary in Mehrauli, Mr. Hooda said the Congress had changed the face of Delhi during its 15-year rule.