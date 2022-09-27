Amanatullah sent to 14-day judicial custody 

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan leaves Anti-Corruption Branch office. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi court on Monday sent AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to 14-day judicial custody in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board recruitment, which is being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB).

Appearing for Mr. Khan, senior advocate Rahul Mehra urged the court to hear his client’s bail plea at the earliest. Special Judge Vikas Dhull sent Mr. Khan to judicial custody and posted his bail hearing for Tuesday.

The AAP MLA and Delhi Waqf Board chairman was arrested by the ACB on September 16 from Okhla in connection with a complaint alleging illegal appointments and unauthorised renting out of Waqf properties in the city.

The ACB has accused Mr. Khan of illegally appointing 32 persons in various capacities in the Delhi Waqf Board and paying a total of ₹3 crore to them as salaries over two years, causing a loss to the exchequer.