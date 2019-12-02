Amanatullah Khan seeks support for AAP from Gujjar community

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan on Sunday told the Gujjar community that the party has “given” them facilities but it pains that the community supports AAP less compared to others.

The MLA made the comment during an event to commemorate the murder of Rupesh Gujjar in Taimur Nagar. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also present at the event.

Mr. Khan said: “Gujjar community supports us less compared to other communities. We are working for everyone. We are working for you also.” He said the last time he had come to the area, the community had complained about the absence of sewer and now the government has sanctioned a work of over ₹100 crore for the same. “We are with you... You also promise, you also think about us,” Mr. Khan said, adding: “Hum ne to diya he to meri ek ye peeda he ke Gujjar samaj jaise saare samaj hamare saat he Gujjar samaj bhi hamara saat de [We have given and I want the Gujjar community like all other communities to support us].”

‘Revised govt. policy’

The Chief Minister said: “We all are gathered here today to honour the bravery of martyr Rupesh. He has sacrificed his life while fighting against the drug mafia. After his death, his family had to go through a lot of difficulties. The people from his village have requested me to help his family. They guided me to provide financial support for the admission of his children in a better school, to provide a job to his wife and to name a street in the area after his name. We had to revise the policy of the government but we have decided to provide a stable and better future for the family. I pray to God that his children turn up to be as brave as their father and work towards the betterment of society and the nation.”

Mr. Kejriwal requested Home Minister Amit Shah to improve the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi while talking about the rape and murder of a woman in Telangana.