Amanatullah granted bail; police declare him Bad Character

AAP says truth prevailed over BJP’s bigotry

A trial court in Saket on Friday granted bail to Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a day after he was arrested by the Delhi police for protesting against the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) anti-encroachment drive in Madanpur Khadar.

In a statement issued soon after Mr. Khan’s release, AAP said truth and justice had prevailed over BJP’s “bigotry”. The party said that the court had rebuked the Delhi police for their “unjustified action” and added that Mr. Khan was maliciously arrested by the Delhi Police at the behest of the BJP on Thursday.

“The court took note of the fact that no reason for the arrest of the AAP MLA had been mentioned in the arrest memo of the IO [investigating officer],” AAP’s statement read.

While granting bail to the MLA and five others — Md Minnatullah Khan, Ikrar Ahmad, Ishtiyaque Alam, Mohd Mahir, and Khatib Tihani — Metropolitan Magistrate Himanshu Tanwar noted that the police had not recorded the reasons for arresting the six people in the arrest memos and that none of them was carrying arms or weapons.

Dismissing the police’s plea for 14 days’ judicial custody of the six, the judge granted them bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties each of the like amount.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police declared Mr. Khan a “Bad Character”. The police said Mr. Khan had 18 previous criminal involvements across various police stations in the city.

“...soon he [Khan] made a group consisting of persons from his village and his neighbouring villages and he indulged in land grabbing and illegal constructions. He created terror in general. A total of 18 cases/FIRs have been registered against him in different police stations in Delhi. Most of the cases are related to intimidation, threatening, hurt, riots causing hindrance duties of public servants and causing enmities between two groups/communities,” Mr. Khan’s history sheet prepared by the police stated.

The document added that in view of the above involvements, “it is clear that he has become a habitual and desperate criminal of the area… has no respect for the law and has been repeatedly indulging in serious criminal activities.”

The document also stated that Mr. Khan had become “a habitual criminal” and had been involved in “land grabbing” and “hurt offences”, his activities needed to be “kept under surveillance”.