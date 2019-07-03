Alumna returns to DU campus, but in a new role this time

“I want to break the notion that police officers are unapproachable. This is a preconceived notion that even I had as a college student,” says Sub-Inspector Pragati currently deployed at Delhi University’s North Campus to ensure security during the ongoing admission process.

The 28-year-old, who graduated from Miranda House eight years ago, has returned to the campus donning a new role this time.

With the responsibility of ensuring women’s safety on the campus, one of Ms. Pragati’s primary aims is to make the police force more accessible to the students, especially the female ones.

“We have deployed police officers inside PCR vans [which also has a women team] and in the form of bike riders, who carry out continuous patrolling in the area. Besides this, we also carry out preventive actions, counselling programmes and self-defence training within colleges to improve awareness among the students,” says Ms. Pragati.

Deployment increases

Speaking about the heightened deployment of officers for the ongoing admission season to assist aspirants and their parents, Ms. Pragati adds, “Deployment of these officers is increased during admissions when there is a larger footfall on campus. Apart from parents approaching us with queries regarding the general safety on campus, a number of outstation students enquire about things like PG arrangements around the campus as safety for them is crucial.”

Ms. Pragati’s decision to enter the police force was an outcome of a conversation with her father, she recalls.

“I complained to my father about the state of the police force during my college time and how I felt that there were not enough women cops around and he advised me that if I want to see a change in the system, I must be a part of it,” says Ms. Pragati, who is currently a part of the District Investigation Unit (North District).

Catalyst effect

Having studied English (Hons.) from the university, the education she received in the three years at Delhi University also acted as a catalyst for her and she eventually returned to serve the same institution that inspired her, she adds.

Building confidence

Hailing from Rohtak in Haryana, she attributes her success to her parents and grandmother who “always emphasised on obtaining an education and becoming self-sufficient” which ultimately led her to pursue a line of work not usually considered to be women-friendly.

“I want all girls who aspire to become police officers to know that everything within the system is changing. There are many more educated women who are entering the police force at various levels. Being a woman in Delhi and joining the police force gives you immense amount of confidence. I want every woman student to have that confidence,” she says.