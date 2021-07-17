Alternative mode grading for DU students

NEW DELHI

The Delhi University (DU) has issued a notification stating that students of the intermediate semesters will be graded with the alternative mode where 50% will be based on internal assessments while the other half will be awarded based on the performance of the previous semester.

“In view of the prevailing situation of the pandemic, it is notified that the intermediate semester, term or year students shall be graded with adopting alternative mode for the same as conducting examinations for intermediate semester, term or year students...in the conventional mode, that is pen and paper is not feasible as per the existing government norms,” the notification read.

The varsity said that as a “special measure” alternative mode of grading and promotion will be adopted as per composite format for calculating the same for the intermediate batch. “For students of intermediate semester, term or year, having no previous performance, that is having no marks in previous semester of university exams, shall be graded on the basis of 50% assignment based evaluation or internal assessment and 50% of internal assessment of previous semester or year,” the notification read.

