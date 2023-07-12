Along Yamuna banks, many left homeless, others live anxiously

July 12, 2023 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - New Delhi

A day after the Yamuna breached the danger mark and started flooding nearby areas, many people in the settlements dotting the banks of the river were on Tuesday seen running helter-skelter for refuge.

In areas like Khadar, thousands of slum dwellers are homeless after their shanties were washed away. Elsewhere, people with pucca houses are either wading through waist-deep water — such as in Yamuna Bazar — or on the brink of having waterlogged homes — such as those in Shastri Park.

While the government has made arrangements for food and drinking water as well as tents in some parts, many people are still seeking relief.

In Khadar, Rakhi Kumari said as many as 40 families did not receive any accommodation till 7 p.m. Ms. Kumari, who is part of a family of five, said they have lost all their belonging. “Every year, we lose our crops, houses and possessions to floods. Where are the politicians who promised us ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makan’?” she said.

Makeshift tents

Her friend Aarti Kumari said the 40 families are living in makeshift tents under the Nizamuddin bridge. “We were asked to evacuate the slums two days ago without any instructions on where to go,” she added.

Power disconnected

At Yamuna Bazar, men were seen wading through waist-deep water to get food, as the women and children sat on roofs of brick and mortar houses. Around 2 p.m., the authorities disconnected power supply to the area to avoid electrocution. Kishan Lal, 66, said, “This is the first time in many years that the river water has flooded our homes.”

Residents in Shastri Park, which is located on higher ground, said the authorities have not asked them to evacuate yet.

However, Pradeep Kumar, said, “The rising water levels have scared us, so we have started moving some of our belongings to safer places.”

