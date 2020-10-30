Almost a month after bail, riots accused released

NGOs, individuals helped arrange surety

Almost a month after Noor Mohammed — an accused in nine cases in connection with Delhi riots — was granted bail in all of them, he was released from jail on Wednesday night.

The Hindu on October 13 had reported that Mohammed’s family has been unable to arrange for the surety of approximately ₹1.75lakh for his release after which several NGOs and people in individual capacity approached his advocate Akhtar Shamim and expressed their willingness to help.

Mr. Shamim said Jamian-Ulema-e-Hind was finally decided as the organisation which would raise surety for Mohammed. “Fixed deposits receipts were made in the name of Mohammed’s family members and the same were produced before the court on Tuesday after which verification was conducted and he was released on Wednesday night,” the advocate said.

On October 5, a Delhi court granted bail to Mohammed in three cases of rioting, vandalisation and causing mischief by fire among other charges, stating that “he cannot be made to incarcerate in jail for infinity just on the ground that the investigations of the cases are going on”.