Almost 900 people arrested in defacement cases across the Capital

Police records show a decline in such cases over the years

NEW DELHI:

Close to 900 persons were arrested by the Delhi Police in the last four years in over 1,000 cases of defacement of public property across the city, records show.

According to the police data, accessed by The Hindu, the cases lodged, as well as the persons arrested, for defacement have reduced over the years.

In cases of defacement, the accused is booked under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007, and is granted bail at the police station as it is a bailable offence.

The act states that whoever defaces any public property by writing or marking with ink, chalk, paint or any other material, except for the purpose of indicating the name and address of the owner of the property, shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year, or with fine which may extend to Rs. 50,000, or with both.

Data showed that as many as 449 cases of defacement were lodged in 2019, for which 339 persons were arrested. Similarly, in 2020, 583 cases were registered for which 477 persons were held. In 2021, 87 defacement cases were lodged in which 60 persons were arrested. This year, according to the data available till April 15, six cases were lodged in which eight persons were nabbed.

Police attributed the increase in cases in 2019 and 2020 to two factors - Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, held in those years respectively, and effective enforcement of rules.

Senior police officers said defacement mostly occurs in the form of pasting posters on public walls, most of them being “politically motivated” or targeting a particular person.

“Such instances happen outside universities during the time of student elections, national or state elections or, as in recent cases, outside party headquarters targeting the party over a particular issue,” a senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said.

The officer added that one of the reasons why the accused persons in such cases are “repeat offenders” is due to the fact that defacement is a “bailable offence”.

“Once we identify and arrest a person in such cases, they are granted bail at the police station itself and hence most of them commit the act again,” the officer said.

Officers added that in order to prevent cases of defacement, intensive patrolling is carried out in sensitive areas to prevent miscreants or any unsocial elements from damaging public property.

“Most of them while defacing, say a signboard, also post videos of it on their social media platforms to gain traction and set a narrative,” an officer said.

Recently, the vice-president of a right-wing outfit - Hindu Sena - was arrested by the police for allegedly pasting posters outside the Congress Headquarters at 24 Akbar Road, targeting the party over “attacks on Hindu festivals”.

In another instance from last month, the outfit had put up saffron flags outside the JNU campus. The police subsequently removed the flags and initiated legal proceedings against three persons after lodging a case of defacement against them.

Hindu Sena had also defaced a signboard of Akbar Road in Lutyens’ Delhi last year by pasting posters declaring the road as “Samrat Hemu Vikramaditya Marg”.