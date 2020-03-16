Allow us to work from home, DU teachers to Vice-Chancellor

Four members of the Academic Council (AC) of Delhi University have written to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi, saying that teachers should be allowed to work from home so that unnecessary travelling of over 10,000 citizens can be further reduced.

The university has already suspended classes for all students till March 31 in the wake of a nationwide health emergency caused by the spread of COVID-19.

The AC members said that many principals asked teachers to compulsorily report to their respective colleges despite the suspension of classes, even though the university press release clearly insisted on making e-resources available to students on a weekly basis.

The teachers also pointed out that it cannot be assumed that the teaching-learning time lost in the temporary cessation of classes can be made up through e-resources and e-learning modules.

The teachers of the university added that the V-C should consider extending the duration of the semester at an appropriate juncture in order to cover up for the lost hours of regular teaching-learning and make corresponding changes in the examination schedule.

“In the light of the concerns expressed above, we urge you to issue adequate instructions to the colleges and the examination branch, so that we can collectively work through this period by reducing the risks further and by taking measures necessary for maintaining quality,” AC members Deo Kumar, Kanchan, Rajesh Kumar and Saikat Ghosh said.