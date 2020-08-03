‘Allow us to accept bodies not infected by COVID-19’

NEW DELHI

03 August 2020 23:42 IST

Punjabi Bagh cremation ground priests face financial crisis as number of virus-related deaths dip in the Capital

Priests and helpers at Punjabi Bagh cremation ground have requested the municipal corporation to make the COVID-19-only facility to non-COVID-19 also and allow them to start accepting non-COVID-19 bodies as they are facing financial crisis as the number of virus-related deaths started to decrease in the Capital.

The priests and helpers — working at the wood-based funeral space — said that they’re “thankful to God” that few people are dying of COVID-19, but request the authorities to let them accept non-COVID-19 bodies so they’re able to run their household expenses.

The letter addressed to the Deputy Health Officer dated July 8, stated, “In the Punjabi Bagh Cremation Ground, 5-10 bodies have been coming every day for the last 15 days because of which we are unable to take care our families. Sixteen families are dependent. We request you to either increase the number of COVID-19 bodies coming in here or allow us to accept non-COVID bodies”.

In debt

A helper identified as Sonu Kumar Sharma, 29-year-old resident of Sudarshan Park, said that he is in debt because of the current situation. “I haven’t been able to pay our landlord and our grocery store owner. I have to pay ₹4,000 house rent and about ₹2,000 for groceries. My child fell ill this month and I had to borrow ₹1,500 from one of the priests,” he said. Mr Sonu claims to be earning around ₹50 every day these days making it tough for him to manage finances.

Priest Kamal Kant Sharma, who has been working at the cremation ground for the last 25 years, said that there are eight priests and helpers each who are dependent on the money generated from cremations.

“We take ₹5,000 from the family which includes ₹2,800 for wood, ₹1,200 for material required for last rites and ₹1,000 for completion of last rites,” he said, adding that the amount generated from cremations is divided among the 16 persons (priests and helpers).

Number of bodies

The data shared by Mr. Sharma showed that starting July 17, the number of bodies coming in ranged between seven and two with an exception of eight bodies on July 20. However, on a usual day, about 35-40 bodies were being cremated at the ground till June. Mr. Sharma said that they have spoken about the issue with their committee called Punjabi Bagh Shamshan Bhumi Sudhar Samiti (PBSBSS) which manages the cremation ground.

PBSBSS’ president S.K. Sachdeva said, “I have spoken to officials verbally. They assured that it is in process, However, I will take up the matter formally with the authorities in a day or two”.

First COVID crematorium

Punjabi Bagh became the first COVID-19-only crematorium in early June as number of deaths increased in the Capital. When contacted, an SDMC official said, “While the NGO managing the facility had made representations to the SDMC, no decision has been taken in the matter as of yet”.